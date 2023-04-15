Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Transport

Labor commits to looking at Great Western Highway upgrade but won't proceed with former government's plan

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
April 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor says it's still committed to the Great Western Highway upgrade despite the project being put on hold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Simply the best: The greatest players to play in Group 10
Jono Van Veen, Simon Osborne, William Kennedy and Jamy Forbes.
Teen dead after suffering severe injuries in horror quad bike crash in far west
No comments
The teenage girl died at the scene. File picture.
Weekes kicks true as Emus fall short in fiery grand final rematch
No comments
Weekes kicks true as Emus fall short in fiery grand final rematch
Labor: Proceeding with Great Western Highway upgrade 'irresponsible'
No comments
Minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison says Labor is commited to a "sensible" way foreard for the Great Western Highway. Picvture by Carla Freedman
More from my region
Father faces court after 'shaken baby' loses consciousness
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
The man made an application to have the assault charge dealt with under the Mental Health Act but the application was rejected. File picture
Faces at the Abercrombie House high tea over the Easter long weekend
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Janet Gray, Margaret Houston, Graham Houston and Peter Gray enjoyed the high tea at Abercrombie House over the Easter long weekend. Pictures by Amy Rees
Professional soccer player now motivational speaker Tyburski to share his story with Bathurst
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Former soccer player Luke Tyburski speaking at Panthers Bathurst. Picture by Amy Rees
Royce is back at it, on another hike across the Central West
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Royce Simmons is welcomed by the Penrith crowd, as he finishes his walk last year. Picture by Matt Blyth/Getty Images
More national stories
Murder charge after stabbing death outside Darwin hotel
A man in his fifties has been charged with murdering his partner in a stabbing near a Darwin hotel. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Search to continue for man missing at sea in Queensland
Qld authorities are still searching for a fisherman whose boat capsized on Thursday night. (Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS)
Fans divided over J.K. Rowling's next trick: a Harry Potter TV series
No comments
The Hogwarts Castle. File picture
Meet the six-foot tall human Lego Man
No comments
Alex McIntyre, 35, walks his local streets dressed as a life-size Lego man.