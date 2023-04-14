U-turn gone wrong believed to be cause of crash which landed three in hospital

A U-turn gone wrong is believed to be cause of a crash on Friday afternoon which left three people in hospital.
At about 1.20pm on April 14, emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on Dairy Creek Road in Orange, near the intersection of the Mitchell Highway.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have since commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the crash involving a silver Toyota sedan and a bronze Toyota Camry.
"Police have been told the driver of a Silver Toyota attempted to make a U-turn when the vehicle was struck by the bronze Camry, which was travelling in the same direction prior to the turn," a spokesman for NSW Police said.
"An 86-year-old driver of the silver Toyota was trapped in the vehicle until being released. An 81-year-old woman who was a front seat passenger in the same car.
"The driver of the bronze Camry sedan, a 21-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for a fractured wrist."
A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance said three patients who were assessed at the scene were taken to Orange Hospital for further treatment.
"One man in his 80s, who was initially trapped in the vehicle was experiencing chest pain," the spokeswoman said.
"There was one woman in her 80s experiencing shoulder pain and one one woman in her 20s with an arm injury."
As investigations continue, anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Orange Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
