Three taken to hospital following multi-car crash

Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-car crash on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services including police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Dairy Creek Road on April 14, following reports of a crash involving two cars.
A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance said three patients who were assessed at the scene have since been taken to Orange Hospital for further treatment.
"One man in his 80s, who was initially trapped in the vehicle was experiencing chest pain," the spokeswoman said.
"There was one woman in her 80s experiencing shoulder pain and one one woman in her 20s with an arm injury."
NSW Police have been contacted for comment.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
