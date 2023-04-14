With the New South Wales State election now lodged safely in history, and the newly elected Labor Government settling into its new role, we could be simply allowing the unresolved issues to look after themselves, or preferably, continuing to advocate on behalf of needy causes.
We would like the new Government to spend its finances upgrading dilapidated roads, getting to the root of homelessness and ensuring that people are not being punished by rising rentals, excessive property costs and inability to put food on the table.
Our need for an independent, free standing Hospice for Palliative Care continues to be unresolved and people are dying without access to all the aspects of care which include privacy and freedom of access for family members irrespective of the time of day or night and assurance of adequate space.
The next issue that will focus our attention at the Federal level is the upcoming referendum on the Voice.
Everyone needs to be fully informed about its meaning and content before casting a vote.
We call our Aboriginal people First Nation People, but then deny them the privilege of citizenship.
After caring for the land for so many centuries, it is surely commonsense to ask their advice about dealing with floods and fires and the like.
The Voice looks towards having well informed consultants whose opinions can be accessed as and when required.
As I understand it, it simply would have a consultative role without any strings attached and our Government's decisions would be based on facts rather than conjectures.
The other significant event coming up on the horizon is the Federal election.
Our candidates need to make sure that all aspects of an issue can be explained and understood by the general population.
Sometimes it is quite unclear whether responsibility for the resolution of an issue belongs at the State or Federal level.
When talking with people it is often noticeable that they haven't got a clue!
Anthony Albanese has certainly been doing an excellent job in his role as Prime Minister, and hopefully, will be able to continue well into the future.
There are still plenty of issues that could be attended at this level, especially things like proper funding and staffing of Aged Care facilities, and ensuring that the teachers in our schools are both adequately remunerated and encouraged to remain in the service for which they have been trained.
The roads too, and the highways belong in Federal range.
As I have said before, Governance requires people with a wide range of talents and experience, and above all, that rare virtue called commonsense.
Without this one all kinds of misdemeanors will happen at every level whether it be Governing, debating, family or employment.
May all our readers keep this wonderful virtue well in their vision, and enjoy the richness in their lives at every level.
