How this 'important' e-bike will transform the lives of residents

The arrival of a state-of-the-art trishaw will allow residents with mobility issues get out and feel the wind in their hair.
The Orange chapter of worldwide movement Cycling Without Age unveiled their new trishaw e-bike at Cook Park on Friday, April 14.
Scandinavian-made and costing $17,700, the vehicle was put through its paces by volunteers and even Orange MP Phil Donato.
Mr Donato contributed $8,500 to the project via a discretionary spending grant in addition to a $20,000 donation from Cadia Valley Operations, $3100 from Orange Running Club and a donation from Ascott Gardens Orange.
Orange Cycling Without Age secretary Michelle Englart said the trishaw would make a big difference to the elderly and people with disabilities.
"It gives people who are less mobile the opportunity to get out and about in the community and to enjoy the environment," she said.
"We have a group of about 20 volunteers who are very keen to support us.
"There are different roles we need, people to be pilots, people who scout the way and administrative people."
President Cheryl Pope urged people to to volunteer with plans to conduct as many rides as possible in places such as the botanic gardens, Gosling Creek and Cook Park.
"It's been proven that these cycle rides improve people's physical and mental ability," she said.
"Apart from the glory of being in the outdoors which a lot of elderly people have reduced ability to do, there's also a physical and mental spin-off as well, it's pretty much a full package.
"There's a huge opportunity for people across the age range to be involved. There are big spin-offs for volunteers as well as participants.
"Community engagement is a huge part of this project so we'd love to see people from all walks of life come and volunteer."
Mr Donato said he looked forward to seeing the trishaw out and about, pointing to a similar program in Parkes.
"This is a really important initiative that Cycling Without Age and the volunteers have been pushing for for quite some time now," he said.
"This is really important in terms of accessibility. It opens up avenues for seniors to be able to get out and about.
"I've seen this at Parkes, they also have a trishaw. I saw firsthand how it worked and the benefits it provided to the senior community out there.
"It's been really well received."
If you would like to get involved you can email michele.englart@cyclingwithoutage.org.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
