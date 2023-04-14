Nobody knows the opposition better than a coach looking to cause an upset.
So one would be led to believe that the people best-placed to pick a title favourite would be the ones trying to chase them down.
Ethan McKellar (Orange CYMS), Shane Rodney (Orange Hawks), and Nick Greenhalgh (Forbes Magpies) have all had their say on who they believe the best in the Peter McDonald Premiership is going to be in 2023.
Prior to the opening match of the season which pitted Greenhalgh's Magpies against the Mudgee Dragons, the new coach of the defending premiers said it was the red and whites who teams should fear.
"I think Mudgee is the side to beat. Others clubs have had some turnover in players and stuff but Mudgee seems to have that same core group in the side and they've got some young guys coming through, too," he said.
"I rank them the side to beat, especially in Group 10. It's up to us to rise to the challenge and go over there and get the job done."
Rise to the challenge they did not, as the Dragons came away 26-16 victors on the day.
A combination of that performance and an off-season most could only dream of has many thinking the road to a championship goes through Mudgee.
"For me personally I think the Dragons would have to be sitting high in the title race for this year," McKellar said just a few days out from their opening tilt against the Macquarie Raiders at Wade Park.
"They have a lot of very high calibre players and have been right in the mix of the final campaigns for the last few years.
"In saying that hopefully out orange CYMS can be the last men standing."
The first time the green and golds will square off with the Dragons will be on April 29 at Wade Park.
It seems there's a similar mindset across Orange, with Rodney also backing the Dragons to pack a powerful punch.
"I think it will be a pretty close competition this season. Mudgee look to be really strong again and I'm sure will be burning a bit from the way last season ended," he said.
"Forbes and Dubbo CYMS will be right up there and I think St Pats will have a good Season too."
Hawks won't have to wait too long to take on the title favourites either, with their match against the Dragons scheduled for May 14 at Wade Park.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
