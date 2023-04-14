Anzac Day is just around the corner and this year it will mark a centenary since the Orange community came together to plant a Soldiers' Memorial Avenue of trees along Bathurst Road.
Families and friend's of each of the city's soldiers who died in World War I gathered for the planting of 112 Himalayan Cedars (Cedrus deodara) on April 25 in 1923.
The memorial ran from McLachlan Street east towards Lone Pine Avenue, which was then known as Cemetery Lane.
According to the Orange Family History Group, the people of Orange donated £180 to provide a protective wire barrier for each tree as well as a metal plate inscribed with each soldier's name and the donor.
The Himalayan Cedar trees were provided by Joseph Henry Maiden, the director of the Royal Botanic Gardens in Sydney.
The holes were dug by students from Orange High School, Orange Public School and East Orange School were employed to dig the holes for the trees under the supervision of the municipal gardener, James Bastick.
Each hole was about 30 metre intervals, each hole was also one metre deep and one square metre wide.
About 4000 people, about half the then population of Orange, attended the planting.
The 1923 Anzac Day ceremony included a united church service at Robertson Park at 11.15am, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the council's memorial room.
After the ceremony the mounted police led a procession headed by the Light Horse and the Orange Cadet and Town Bands down Summer Street to the Bathurst Road.
Behind the bands marched returned soldiers, four abreast, followed by scouts and residents.
At 3pm the Union Jack was lowered to half-mast and the Orange mayor, Major Arthur Edmund Colvin planted the first of 112 trees.
Kipling's recession hymn, Lest We Forget, was played for the duration of the planting, followed by The Last Post at the conclusion.
Five five months later another tree was added to the Memorial Avenue for Major William Redmond, MP, an Irish politician and soldier who died of wounds received at Messines Ridge, Belgium, in June 1917.
Major Redmond did not live in Orange but was well-known and highly respected in Orange, he had married Eleanor Dalton in 1886 and was a regular visitor to the town.
By 1926 a further six trees had been planted in honour of Matron Kate Josephine Dooly and five nurses from Orange who had served during WWI. There had been suggestions that the Memorial Avenue be extended to Lucknow, and, on 3 June 1935, 12 chestnut trees were planted.
Less than two months after the first trees were planted The Leader reported that vandals had stolen some of the name plates, declaring: "When anyone chooses to descend to such depths of depravity, nothing short of a horse-whipping and tar and feathering would meet the case. It is shocking to think that such a thing could obtain in a town like Orange".
The vandalism continued to be a problem and in May 1924 the council decided to remove the plaques from the wire guard and attach them to the trees. Warning notices were erected along the avenue and a reward of £5 offered for the conviction of the culprits.
In July 1933, alderman Hector KW Mackenzie observed that the Memorial Avenue trees were growing rapidly and within a couple of years would reach overhead electrical wires and would require lopping.
In February 1935 the decision was made to insulate the electricity wires, thereby avoiding the need to lop the trees. It was also decided to relocate overhead telephone wires underground.
Alkaline soil and faulty drainage affected the growth of at least 20 of the Memorial Avenue trees. In 1938 Orange Council replaced the soil at a cost of £22. but the benefit was relatively short-lived.
Most of the trees in the avenue became victims of vandalism and progress.
During the 1950s several of the trees died and were removed. Others were removed as Bathurst Road was widened and footpaths upgraded. Very few of the trees remain today.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.