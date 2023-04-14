Central Western Daily
Home/Community/History
Our History

Our history | Anzac Memorial Avenue planted 100 years ago for fallen Orange WWI soldiers

Updated April 14 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anzac Day is just around the corner and this year it will mark a centenary since the Orange community came together to plant a Soldiers' Memorial Avenue of trees along Bathurst Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Signings, predictions and why your team can win the title: 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership preview
No comments
Twelve teams from around the region are chasing title glory this season.
Fiji Airways reveals cost of direct flights from Canberra
Fiji Airways is bringing international travel back to Canberra airport. Picture Shutterstock
Offender punched pregnant partner in the face, threatened sister
The man was already in custody when he appeared in court for sentencing. File picture
Dragons legends fire into top 20: The best players to play in Group 10
Trent Hemsworth, Brendon Van Veen, Craig Wallace and Brent Seager.
More from my region
Petrol thief sentenced for stealing more than 700 litres
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
The offender stole from petrol from various businesses including Ampol Service Station on Cobra Street Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole
Trundle's latest addition: Skate park helps to enhance Berryman Oval precinct
Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post
No comments
Thanks to a number of groups and grants that helped fund it, Trundle now has a skate park, located in the Berryman Oval precinct. Picture supplied
Cowra PCYC to wrap up holidays with a free movie night
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian
No comments
Cowra PCYC to wrap up holidays with a free movie night
Council plans to spend $740K on knock-down-rebuild project
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
The facility at the council works depot that's proposed to be demolished. Picture by Bathurst Regional Council
More national stories
Fallen NRL star Jarryd Hayne taken back into jail after rape convictions
Fallen NRL star Jarryd Hayne taken back into jail after rape convictions
'Inconceivable': NSW paramedic fatally stabbed in McDonald's carpark
A NSW Ambulance paramedic has died in hospital after a stabbing at a Sydney McDonald's carpark. Picture by Flavio Brancaleone/AAP.
Fans divided over J.K. Rowling's next trick: a Harry Potter TV series
No comments
The Hogwarts Castle. File picture
Major port 'dodged a bullet' from Cyclone Ilsa
Cyclone Ilsa brought wind gusts of more than 250km/h as it hit the coast of Western Australia. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)