Following extensive vandalism to sensitive wildlife habitat adjoining designated fishing spots at the Ploughman's Wetlands on Cargo Road, Orange City Council erected security fencing six months ago in an attempt to protect the habitat of resident native aquatic birds, animals and vegetation.
This proved to be quite a successful strategy, as damage to the reeds and vegetation was significantly reduced, as access through the riparian vegetation to the water's edge by irresponsible fishing was largely restricted.
Unfortunately, since the removal of the temporary fencing three weeks ago, damage is once again occurring in the previously protected areas.
Neil Jones, chairman of the local community group, Ploughmans Wetlands Care Group, expressed concern that despite attempts to address the damage being done, it is proving very difficult to balance important environmental needs with recreational fishing.
Although council has provided three designated fishing spots including a fishing platform, uncontrolled fishing is causing permanent damage and loss of wildlife habitat.
Mr Jones said currently several options are being considered in an attempt to restrict fishing to the designated areas including community education, information signs and permanent fencing, but as a last resort, a permanent ban on fishing in the wetlands might have to be implemented.
Ploughmans Wetlands is an artificially constructed wetland.
It has been designed to harvest stormwater runoff which is initially purified via its progress through the wetland aquatic vegetation.
The constructed wetland also provides habitat for aquatic wildlife.
Since construction, a flourishing ecology has successfully been established.
Walking paths are provided for public recreation allowing opportunities for interaction with nature.
Designated fishing areas have been also provided to enable fishing, but at the same time protect the foreshore vegetation which is essential for water purification and shelter for wildlife.
If the wetlands are to operate successfully, a balance must be maintained between the natural function of the wetlands and the impact of human activity.
Prior to the introduction of fishing, this balance was successfully maintained.
The majority of those who use the wetlands for recreation do so responsibly. Most people who fish there use the designated areas and clean up after themselves.
It is regrettable they could be penalised due to the actions of an inconsiderate few.
