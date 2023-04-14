The Nyngan Tigers' 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) hopes have taken a blow before a ball has been kicked as captain-coach James Tuitahi has been ruled out for up to two months.
The prized recruit - a former Manly under 20s player who was with Mounties last season - suffered a pectoral injury while playing in a pre-season nines competition and expects to miss the first eight weeks of the competition.
A positive and upbeat figure, Tuitahi said there was the obvious shattering feeling when he realised what had happened, but he's still determined to have a major impact on the side.
"I was pretty keen so I was gutted when it happened and more angry that I'll miss those first couple of rounds," he said.
"Everything happens for a reason and I'll just adapt to the circumstances and keep going.
The struggle to attract a big name during the build-up to the 2022 season was one of the main reasons Nyngan missed the finals in the inaugural PMP, but there were other factors.
Depth was an issue at times while the Tigers often faded late on after giving themselves a chance for much of the contest.
Given Tuitahi is a personal trainer, fitness has been one of the focuses during his pre-season campaign but bringing the much-changed playing group together is his top goal.
Unlike last year, the Tigers have secured a number of major signings ahead of the 2023 season.
The recruitment drive has been headlined by Tuitahi, former Macquarie pair Josh Merritt and Corey Cox, and Wellington premiership winner Mason Williams.
A number of other signings have also been made while Jyde Dwyer and Josh Bermingham's departures means this year's side will look vastly different to the one which took the field in 2023.
"I definitely think they're ready and they're where they need to be," Tuitahi said.
"It's been a focus, getting everyone to training and getting to know each other and how each other play.
"Just communicating and knowing each other on a personal level. It's easier to connect with someone when you know them on a personal level rather than just as an athlete."
The first test of that unity will come on Sunday when the Tigers make the 700km round trip to take on Bathurst St Pat's.
St Pat's have gone on their own off-season recruitment spree - new halves Noah Griffiths and Willie Wright will be key their hopes - and start the campaign as one of the top contenders in the Group 10 pool.
"We're pretty excited," Tuitahi said.
"It's a challenge but that's nothing new to us. All pre-season the focus was on dealing with whatever comes at us and adjust if needed.
"We're looking forward to playing and keen to get going."
The first grade match kicks off at 2.45pm at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex on Sunday.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
