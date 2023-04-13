A woman who was arrested after investigation into an alleged home invasion has appeared in local court.
About 4.30pm on April 12, NSW police from the Strike Force Blisville team arrested the 29-year-old at a property on Hawkins Street in Wellington.
The woman was charged at Wellington Police Station with two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception and one count of receiving stolen property.
She was formally refused bail by magistrate Gary Wilson in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, April 13.
The accused was arrested after an allegedly stolen key card was used about 2.20pm on April 6 at an Arthur Street service station in Wellington.
Police allege the key card was stolen during the reported home invasion which took place on Forbes Street in Muswellbrook on Saturday, March 4.
The woman is in custody and will return to Dubbo Local Court in May.
Inquiries into the home invasion in Muswellbrook are continuing under Strike Force Blisville.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.