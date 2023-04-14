'It's tough but doable': Barrett's a two sport star who's ready to rip in

Ella Barrett is no stranger to a bit of hard work.
So when she made the decision to add regular Saturday appearances on the footy field to her resume in 2022, it came as no surprise.
"It was a really good bunch of girls and we definitely improved throughout the season," Barrett said of playing for Orange Emus in the Westfund Ferguson Cup last year.
"It's a challenge, coming from league, but it was a good challenge."
Having experienced what it's like playing a full season of rugby union alongside league tag for Orange CYMS, Barrett was keen for more and will once again lace up the boots for both in 2023.
So far, the pre-season in her second go round for Emus has been everything she could have hoped for.
"We've got a new coach so lots of opportunities to improve and develop as a player, so I'm really looking forward to the year," she added.
"It's good being able to combine with the boys a bit more and learn from them, to get up to the skill level, somewhat, to what they are. We do everything together which is good."
With experience in the halves as a league tag player, there was little doubt that Barrett would slot in to the number ten jumper as a union player.
"It is similar in that way, but it's also a lot different because the defensive line is so close," she said.
"You don't have a lot of room to move so you've got to move quicker, pass quicker and things like that."
On top of everything else she is excited about, Barrett was also keen to see a full 15 game season go ahead for Emus, after the inclusion of a Cowra Eagles women's team to the fold.
While backing up on Sundays after a gruelling game of footy just 24 hours earlier sounds difficult enough on its own, there will also be a few headaches for Barrett off the field.
While some games for CYMS - like the weekend's season opener against the Macquarie Raidettes - will be played on Sunday, there will be instances like rounds two and three that have been scheduled for Saturday and therefore will clash with her Emus duties.
While it will be tricky to navigate this dilemma going forward, Barrett believes it won't be impossible.
"I know it's going to happen and I know there are already a few days that are going to clash," she said.
"It'll be about where we're sitting on the ladder for each team and which side will benefit from me playing more and just go from there.
"It's definitely tough trying to fit everything in, but we don't have to travel too far for both, so it's doable."
Regardless of which sport she finds herself playing on any given weekend, there is one certainty, which is that Barrett will give "110 per cent" to the team.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
