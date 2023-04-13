Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

James Nealand convicted in Bathurst for assault occasioning actual bodily harm

By Court Reporter
Updated April 13 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A magistrate has considered dishing out jail time after looking at injuries sustained by a victim of assault. File picture.
A magistrate has considered dishing out jail time after looking at injuries sustained by a victim of assault. File picture.

A magistrate has floated the possibility of jail time after sentencing a man who broke another man's jaw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Attack leaves victim with broken jaw, and painter at jail's door
A magistrate has considered dishing out jail time after looking at injuries sustained by a victim of assault. File picture.
All about that Bass: Emus' star signing on a mission to bring Blowes Cup back to Orange
No comments
Josh Bass will line up in an Emus jersey for the 2023 Blowes Clothing Cup season. Picture by Carla Freedman.
MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Hairdresser branches out to help women with hair loss
Maddie Fisher and Rebecca Livingstone from Solo Tu Bespoke Hairdressing in Orange have expanded into wigs and toppers for women with thinning hair. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Old Bunnings site owners in negotiation with third national retailer to fill final space
No comments
Sentinel leasing executive Tim McDonnell was keen to see the old Bunnings site grow.
More from my region
Biggest antique machinery rally in Australia kicks off in Mudgee
Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian
No comments
Club members Ross Kurtz, Malcolm Leven, Bruce McGregor with Vice President David Craig (middle front) at AREC on Wednesday. Photo: Ben Palmer
How one Mudgee winery found a silver lining in disaster and created a smoky wine
Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian
No comments
Artist Elle Gahan with the design she painted that adorns every bottle of Burnt Offerings. Photo: Benjamin Palmer
Wombats to face rivals Parkes Boars in season opener at Glen Willow
Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian
No comments
Fierce rivals Mudgee Wombats will face Parkes Boars on Saturday. Photo: Allan Ryan
Our gateway to the Elvis Festival: Have your say on its design
Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post
No comments
A draft concept design for a special precinct that features replica gates of Graceland, Hollywood-style Walk of Fame and a multipurpose stage that's now on public exhibition. Picture supplied
More national stories
South Sudan soccer star recognised for refugee advocacy
Soccer player, model and activist Anyier Yuol has won the Les Murray Award for Refugee Recognition. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Is this the end of Tupperware parties?
No comments
The Tupperware brand name has become synonymous with plastic food containers. Picture by Shutterstock.
The amazing survival story of a baby koala hiding inside a car
No comments
Eamon, the koala joey, hiding in the engine of the car that killed his mother. Picture via Australia Zoo
WFH? These are the top tips to maximise your tax return
No comments
Tax forms. Picture by Shutterstock.