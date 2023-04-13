Member for Orange Phil Donato has welcomed more "openness" from the new Labor government following a visit from incoming minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison.
Ms Aitchison was in Orange on April 13 alongside Tasmanian senator and assistant minister for infrastructure and transport Carol Brown to officially turn the first sod on the $14.7 million stage four of the Southern Feeder Road.
Mr Donato, who was regularly not invited to media opportunities under the former coalition government, said it had been a positive start to a new term in government and said he hoped it would continue.
"It's quite refreshing, Andrew [Gee] and I were just talking about it earlier," Mr Donato said.
"This press conference certainly has a different feel to previous ones under the old government, certainly when I wasn't invited so that's a start.
"Local members, regardless of what party or background they are from, at the end of the day they are democratically elected members by communities to represent local people.
"What we are seeing today and going forward is a lot more transparency and openness, certainly in the opening stages and I'm sure that will continue."
The minister echoed Mr Donato's sentiments, saying her government would commit to improving relationships with councils and MPs.
"We want to have a much better relationship with all councils across the state as well as talking to local members," Ms Aitchison said.
"I've known Phil [Donato] and Andrew [Gee] for many years during my time in parliament. That's the important thing too, respecting the local members to ensure they have a say. They are the people their constituents go to to complain about road quality.
"Orange was the last council I engaged with before the election and it's the first I've come back to. I will be writing to all councils to get their feedback.
"We know local government has been doing it tough, 2021-22 were horrendous years for local government in terms of looking after roads.
"We will be working very closely with them to see how we can support them."
During a lengthy exchange with media, Ms Aitchison laid out Labor's roads policies and reiterated an additional $390 million of funding on top of the coalition's $280 million regional pothole fund.
"We announced before the election we would be topping up the [former] government's pothole program, as they called it, to try and address the inequity between cities and the bush," she said.
"We found that it was under $2000 per kilometre in the regions being spent on road repairs whereas in Sydney it was over $10,000.
"We've topped it up with $390 million. That will roll out over the next two years, money will go out this year for those projects and we see that as really important for recovery.
"I've had one week in the job but resilience and disaster recovery have been top of the list."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
