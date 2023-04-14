A man who punched a woman in the face, assaulted a man and threw a Bundaberg rum can at a police car after getting kicked out of a pub held a sleeping toddler against his shoulder while he was sentenced in court.
Magistrate Peter Thompson asked if there was someone else who could mind the child during the proceeding in Orange Local Court.
However, when it was revealed there weren't any other adults or family members present at the courthouse, Mr Thompson proceeded with the case saying the child's presence would not affect the sentence he gave out.
Robert William Parsons, 24, of Anson Street, had already pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and property damage.
According to court documents, security staff asked Parsons to leave the Royal Hotel about 11pm on Friday, October 14, 2022.
He started walking north up Lords Place and for no known reason punched a woman in the face causing her to fall to the ground. She was left on the ground, her face bleeding from cuts to her nose and lips and she was taken by ambulance to hospital.
A man who saw the attack yelled out to Parsons who then went after him.
Parsons punched the man to the left side of his face causing visible bruising and swelling to the left side of his face near his cheek.
Parsons continued to walk north on Lords Place and police were notified.
An unmarked police car saw him two blocks away on Lords Place so they conducted a u-turn.
However, Parson's ran from the shadows onto the road towards the unmarked police car and threw a Bundaberg rum can at the vehicle from about three metres away.
The can hit the windscreen while the police were still sitting in the car and caused a small chip.
Police got out of the car and arrested him. He was searched as part of the arrest and police also found 3.61 grams of cannabis in his wallet
Parsons was taken to Orange Police Station and admitted to being at the pub and throwing the can at the vehicle but said he didn't know it was a cop car. He also admitted to possession of the cannabis.
He denied knowing or assaulting either victim and claimed he would have jumped on their heads if he was assaulting either one of them.
Solicitor Dominic Holles said on the night of the offence Parsons had been drinking for 10 hours.
"He tells me he normally doesn't drink as much," Mr Holles said.
"His drinking has gone from two to 100.
"He hasn't had anything to drink at all since that night."
Mr Holles said Parsons did not know either victim and his client had a "very limited memory of the night".
"He has a limited history and a very limited history for violence," he said.
"This has been a wakeup call given he's been abstinent from alcohol."
He said Parsons has also gained employment and helps his mother look after young children.
Mr Thompson said he understood the incident was out of character and that Parsons had got a job and quit drinking.
"Objectively it remains a serious matter," he said.
"[Orange is] a community which prides itself on tourism, having people assaulted by licensed premises would do nothing for the community."
Mr Thompson also objected to the man bringing the child to court.
The toddler did not wake up and Parsons was not the first person to have care of a child while being sentenced at Orange Courthouse but it is not a common occurrence.
"Bringing a child to court is not an appropriate [action], bringing a child along doesn't help," Mr Thompson said.
He said by bringing a child to court he risked the child being taken into state care and seeing him go into custody if he is sentenced to full-time jail.
Fortunately for the child, and Parsons, Mr Thompson decided not to sentence him to full-time jail.
Mr Thompson gave Parsons two concurrent community-based custodial sentences by way of 16-month intensive correction orders that require him to complete 40 hours of community service, abstain from drugs unless prescribed, participate in drug and alcohol program and anger management courses.
"You come back for any more violence, you go back into custody," Mr Thompson warned Parsons about breaching the ICO.
For damaging the windscreen of the police car, Parsons was fined $500 and he was also fined $300 for possession of the cannabis.
