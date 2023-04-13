Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Canowindra Tigers dealt huge blow ahead of 2023 Woodbridge Cup season

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated April 13 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canowindra Tigers have been dealt a huge blow in the lead up to the Woodbridge Cup campaign with the loss of their skipper for the foreseeable future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
'Pretty bad, bloody news': Tigers dealt huge blow as skipper side-lined with injury
No comments
Canowindra Tigers captain-coach Ronnie Lawrence will be out for a while after suffering a broken ankle during the pre-season. Picture by Narelle Hughes/Canowindra News
WHEN WE RULED THIS CITY | Social snaps from December 1990 - Part III
A collection of photos from the Central Western Daily.
Shock switches: Premiership race blown wide open by league shake-up
League tag stars (from left) Bec Prestwidge, Rikka Lamb, India Draper and Menzi White will all be ones to watch at their new clubs this season.
Elderly driver hit with serious charges after horror Mitchell Highway fatality
Fatal car crash on Mitchell Highway near Geurie north of Orange NSW on October 2, 2022. NSW Police and Fire at the scene.
More from my region
'Thousands' of books ready for a new home when the Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair kicks off
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Annabelle and Jill Edwards at the book fair in 2021. Picture by Belinda Soole
Your wine tour or trip around the region could help someone retain their independence
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Bathurst Community Transport chief executive officer Kathryn Akre and tours manager Domino Houlbrook-Cove. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain
As festival preparations enter the final straight, organisers say it's all sounding good
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Local carillonist Wendy Murphy will be one of many performing at the upcoming Festival of Bells.
'I try my best every day': Virtual assistant Louise helps other mums find work-life balance
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Louise Mathieson, owner of virtual assistant business The Administration Agency, hires other Dubbo mums who want to work from home. She is pictured in her home office. Picture by Belinda Soole
More national stories
Is this the end of Tupperware parties?
No comments
The Tupperware brand name has become synonymous with plastic food containers. Picture by Shutterstock.
The amazing survival story of a baby koala hiding inside a car
No comments
Eamon, the koala joey, hiding in the engine of the car that killed his mother. Picture via Australia Zoo
WFH? These are the top tips to maximise your tax return
No comments
Tax forms. Picture by Shutterstock.
Yowie hunter leaves mysterious legacy
Yowie hunter leaves mysterious legacy