'Pretty bad, bloody news': Tigers dealt huge blow as skipper side-lined with injury

The Canowindra Tigers have been dealt a huge blow in the lead up to the Woodbridge Cup campaign with the loss of their skipper for the foreseeable future.
During a pre-season tens tournament in Peak Hill towards the end of March, captain-coach Ronnie Lawrence suffered a broken ankle following a tackle gone wrong.
"The players heard a bit of a snap and that was it, although we thought he might have just twisted his ankle because he was still hobbling around a bit," Canowindra president Andrew Whatman said.
"Then he went down to hospital in Orange to get operated on and they put a few plates and screws in there."
Lawrence had skippered the Tigers the past two seasons and took over as coach after Kevin Grimshaw's departure.
Described as "one of the most influential players" in the Woodbridge Cup, his input on the park will be hard to replicate.
"He'd play 80 minutes and organised in and around the ruck. He's a bloody good player, but you just have to live with that," Whatman said.
"It's very hard to replace someone like him, you can't just pick players like him out of thin air. The other guys are going to have to step up."
Having spent the past few weeks watching, rather than playing, it's fair to say Lawrence would be champing at the bit to get back on the field as quickly as possible.
"We went down to a knockout down in Bateman's Bay and Ronnie didn't like sitting on the side-line watching, put it that way," Whatman added.
"At the end of the day, these things are going to happen in rugby league. It's a contact sport and you have to pick yourself up and go again.
"Injuries can take a toll towards the back end of the season, but hopefully we can get through the next few weeks without any injuries and push forward."
Despite the broken ankle, Lawrence's year might not be done and dusted.
Whatman said the best case scenario would see the Tigers captain back on the park with about six weeks to go in the season.
"But you have to make sure it's mended properly before anything like that comes up," the club president said.
"He loves his footy and he's a real passionate, footy nut. He won't let this stop him coaching."
The Tigers will kick off their season this Sunday when they travel to Eugowra to take on the Golden Eagles.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
