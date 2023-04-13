Participants will learn how to transform and reuse a variety of objects into art with a focus on textiles and fast fashion at a workshop in Orange on Saturday.
The workshop will be part of a 2023 community art exhibition and competition called Waste 2 Art.
The project will run in four stages beginning with community workshops, then a local exhibition and competition, which will lead into a Regional Exhibition to be held July/August 2023 at The Platform Arts Hub in Blayney.
During Saturday's workshop, The Men's Shed will present a session on restoring a wooden chair, the Women's Shed will demonstrate building a loom and weaving, and Orange City Library will have a station making twine from waste fabric.
Each year a specific waste item will be featured as part of the Waste 2 Art and this year is The Year of Textiles & Fast Fashion. The theme is to raise awareness each year of a specific type of waste and the problems it causes.
The Community Workshop for Orange will be held on Saturday, April 15 at the Environmental Learning Facility (ELF) at Orange Showground starting at 1pm.
All interested community members can attend the workshop where there will be plenty of opportunity to get hands on.
This workshop is suitable for adults and young people aged over 12 years.
Come along and share ideas, individuals and groups are welcome. If you have an idea of what you want to do already, take advantage of this opportunity to gain some advice on how to go about it.
For further information or to book your place in the Community Workshop contact Orange City Library on 6393 8132 or book via Eventbrite. To ensure your place in the workshop please book early as there are limited places.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
