Elderly driver hit with serious charges after horror Mitchell Highway fatality

A 71-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of a car involved in a fatal accident north of Orange last year has fronted court to face a string of charges.
Antancia Randell, from Wellington Street in Geurie, was in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 12 Wednesday charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Randell has not entered pleas of guilty or not guilty.
Randell is charged with offences committed between 4.05pm and 4.15pm on October 2, 2022.
On that day, emergency services were called to Mitchell Highway, about 28 kilometres south-east of Dubbo, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
The driver of one of the vehicles, 69-year-old Ludmila Dawson, died at the scene. A 69-year-old male passenger in the same vehicle was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in Sydney with serious injuries.
Randall was the driver of the second vehicle, a Toyota Camry, and was also flown to the same hospital with serious injuries.
She was arrested on Sunday, February 12 this year by the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command crash investigation unit. Her license was also suspended about 12pm on the day.
In court, Randall appeared with a cast on her right leg and was supported by one other person.
