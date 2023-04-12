Lords Place vandal still on the loose as investigations continue

The search for the Lords Place vandal continues after the FutureCity works were vandalised last Thursday, April 6.
Orange City Council moved quickly to contact police after numerous images of the graffiti and a possible perpetrator were sent in from members of the public.
"A number of people in the street provided images to council of someone writing some graffiti on one of the shade structures," communications and engagement manager Nick Redmond said.
"Orange City Council has provided the images to police. The Lords Place area is also covered by CCTV cameras."
In a statement to the Central Western Daily, NSW Police said "investigations are ongoing in relation to the malicious damage report."
The offending was notable for being carried out in broad daylight as workers were busy on site with one of the recently-installed shade structures the unfortunate target.
It's not the first time public works have been targeted by vandals either.
In January several of the "golden balls" were visibly damaged with exposed concrete and flaking gold leaf evident.
Three of the balls also had been graffitied with one outside the Civic Centre looking like it had been hit with a vehicle.
They have since been repaired by Sydney-based creators Julia Davis and Lisa Jones with rebuilt surfaces and a coating of heavy-duty polyurethane sealant.
Fortunately the Lords Place shelters simply required some elbow grease to remove the material.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
