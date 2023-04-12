'An hour does make a difference': Business support for Orange to Mudgee crossing

Building a bridge to shave an hour of travel time from the journey between Orange and Mudgee could benefit people from a range of industries according to a local business leader.
Business NSW Western NSW regional director Vicki Seccombe said the organisation has always been supportive of a crossing being built over the Macquarie River at Dixons Long Point but she is also conscious of the costs involved in the project.
"We do believe it will make a difference both from a tourism point of view and an economic development point of view," Ms Seccombe said.
"It just makes it that little bit easier to do business.
"We've definitely been supportive since it first started because we did believe in the project, there will be benefits definitely.
"An hour does make a difference."
She said by reducing the two-hour-and-20-minute trip by an hour would increase the region's value for visitors, businesses and enable existing residents to cross between the two communities more easily and more often.
The crossing previously received $27.8 million in funding but when Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee raised it in question time recently, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the funds weren't enough to complete the project.
Mr Gee has championed the crossing for years and told the Central Western Daily he's going to keep pushing for it to be completed.
"I'm going to keep pushing for it at every opportunity. We could have used it during the recent bushfires. I won't be letting it go," Mr Gee said.
"Too much work has gone into this project to turn back now."
Ms Seccombe said the Business NSW Western NSW region has spoken to different businesses across a range of industries about the issue.
"We care conscious of the costs to finish the project, which always needs to be taken into consideration," she said.
"There's a lot of feeling that the motorbike and car enthusiasts would find that loop quite appealing.
"We've got a lot of businesses in both communities in that mining, health, engineering sector who do business in both communities.
"That would make it much easier for them to be much more connected and for their employers to be connected between both those areas."
Ms Seccombe said improved access through Dixons Long Point would also open up Orange to communities further afield.
"The other one that we've always looked at too from Orange's point of view is that not only just that connection into Mudgee is a bit more quicker, it's also into the Newcastle and Hunter region, again a lot of our mining, engineering, health businesses," she said.
"There's no easy way into that area," Ms Seccombe said mentioning the routes through Bylong Valley, the route from Wellington via Gulgong and to Newcastle via Sydney.
The shorter route has also been considered to have tourism benefits.
"It's got a stronger value proposition for visiting the region for that weekend or long-weekend visit would allow someone to potentially drop in via Orange or Mudgee or that motorbike and car enthusiast loop," she said.
"I'd drop over to Mudgee for the day, an hour you don't really blink at that much.
Ms Seccombe said some Mudgee and Orange wineries that grow grapes at both locations could also benefit from a bridge at the crossing.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
