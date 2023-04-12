Legendary artist had 'real affinity' for the colour city

Legendary artist John Olsen had a close bond and "real affinity" with Orange. His death overnight prompted an outpouring of tributes from the Colour City art community.
The 95-year-old Australian was renowned worldwide for bright abstract landscapes. He won both the Archibald and Wynne prizes during a seven-decade career.
"When a great artist like this dies it suddenly becomes quite clear the extent of their contribution and influence on society," Orange Regional Gallery Director Brad Hammond said.
"We were very lucky in Orange to have a connection with him ... and for him to really celebrate the future of the gallery meant a lot to us. We were able to share in a small part of his legacy."
Mr Olsen last visited Orange in June, 2022. He donated five pieces to the regional gallery, including a 2019 painting dubbed Flight to Merinderoo.
"I've always been impressed with Orange ... it believes in its own values, and it's comfortable with its own values - that is very good," he told the CWD at the time.
"I've given the gallery this picture which was commissioned by Twiggy Forrest - It's about flying over the Pilbara country in his helicopter.
"There are multiple reasons I chose this picture ... but mostly because of the fact the picture is patently Orange."
Also donated by Olsen were four works on paper and bronze statue Basho's Frog Dancing (2018).
"He loved his visits and was incredibly generous. He really wanted to celebrate Orange as a town, which he really felt an affinity with," Hammond said.
"A couple of years ago we had no paintings by Olsen, so to have these works by one of Australia's greatest artists is a wonderful addition to the collection.
"John Olsen was a true artist who invented a language and a response to the Australian landscape that have changed the way we thing. He left a unique mark for all of us."
More than a dozen tributes from artists and admirers in Orange were posted online throughout the day.
Two of Olsen's works are presently on public exhibition at the art gallery.
