Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Our History

Heritage-listed East Orange Council Chambers an important relic of early history

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated April 30 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It had a short-lived operating life but the East Orange Council Chambers building has lasted well over a century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Flood advice issued for Canowindra as Belubula River levels rise
Aerial imagery by Nearmap of the Canowindra flooding in 2022. Picture by Nearmap
Did you hear about the other Orange council building?
No comments
The former East Orange Council Chambers in 2022. Picture by Carla Freedman
Jury told not to jump to conclusions over alleged admission to Michelle Bright's murder
The defence team in the Craig Rumsby trial led by barrister Nicholas Broadbent (left). Picture by Belinda Soole
Eighteen-year-old dies after single-vehicle crash
Eighteen-year-old dies after single-vehicle crash
More from my region
Forum makes it clear why residents are calling for a Bathurst bypass
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Egis Oceania principal Abel son (left) watching as transport business operator Peter Dawson addresses the forum. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain
First-time prisoner locked up for 'erratic' drink-driving stint
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Man with his hands behind his back in handcuffs. File picture
See what impressed the judges in the Soldier's Saddle fashions on the field
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Jason Crockett, walking the catwalk for the men's fashion on the fields competition.
'Not good enough': Minister meets with Walgett community over water worries
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Rose Jackson vows to fix Walgett's water concerns after a trip to the town on Friday, April 28. Picture supplied
More national stories
How good is your general knowledge? Take our quiz
No comments
How good is your general knowledge? Take our quiz
Small business to get $314m in tax cuts for going green
The govt's new tax incentives will encourage small business to install energy efficient batteries. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Sydney referee's jaw broken in post-match attack
Steve Kamper says an attack that broke a soccer ref's jaw is "absolutely unacceptable". (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
Woman's death in far north Queensland deemed suspicious
A 65-year-old woman has died in suspicious circumstances at Atherton in Queensland's far north. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)