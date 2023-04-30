Did you hear about the other Orange council building?

It had a short-lived operating life but the East Orange Council Chambers building has lasted well over a century.
The former chambers sit on the corner of Dora Street and McLachlan Street and thanks to a recently completed renovation, look much the same as it did when it was built in 1903.
However less than a decade later the building was suddenly no longer needed.
This was a direct result of the winding up of East Orange as a council area, merging with the Municipality of Orange in 1912.
The two local government areas had existed side by side since 1888, the year the Municipality of East Orange was proclaimed, while Orange had first been established in 1860.
With the decision to merge the two council areas, something that would again rear its head a century later with Premier Mike Baird's controversial amalgamation proposal, the building was no longer needed.
This was due to the existence of the Orange Town Hall, a structure that still stands proudly on Anson Street.
In 1914 it was reported in Bathurst's National Advocate that the chambers had been sold to the Church of England for the purpose of running a Sunday school.
From 1922 to 1940 it was used as an actual church until the nearby St Barnabas was constructed and it once again became a place for classes.
For the past 35 years it has been a private residence while still appearing like it did over 100 years ago.
While perhaps not as grand as the town hall, the East Orange Council Chambers certainly left its mark on those in the architecture community.
A report by heritage architect James Nicholson of Adaptive Architects Orange was used in the DA in 2018 and he spoke of its "quirky nature".
"The quirky design of the former East Orange Council chambers is an important relic of the early development of Orange and the item needs to be conserved and reconstructed to preserve that significance," the report read.
An impressive legacy for such a versatile little building.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.