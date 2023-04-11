This stinks: Crews work to clean up fertiliser as highway nightmare continues

Two days after it was affected by heavy holiday traffic at the end of the long weekend, there are fresh problems on the Great Western Highway.
The Transport Management Centre reported at 6.40am on Wednesday, April 12 contraflow traffic conditions are in place at Linden in the Blue Mountains as the clean-up of a fertiliser spill continues.
The highway had been closed westbound, however, westbound traffic is now using an eastbound lane to pass the site.
One eastbound lane also remains open, according to the Transport Management Centre.
The advice is that westbound traffic remains heavy and motorists are being urged to allow plenty of extra travel time and follow the directions of emergency services at the scene.
The Transport Management Centre reported the fertiliser spill at 5.10am and, at that time, westbound motorists were being asked to consider using Bells Line of Road as an alternative route.
