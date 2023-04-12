All lanes of the Great Western Highway have returned to normal at Linden after an earlier fertiliser spill caused mayhem over the Blue Mountains, again, on Wednesday morning.
Contraflow traffic conditions had been in place on the eastbound lanes of the highway while crews cleaned up the spill.
The Transport Management Centre says traffic conditions in the area are returning to normal.
Meanwhile, ACM is reporting the fertiliser spill was caused by the failure of hydraulics on a truck travelling on the highway.
Detective Acting Inspector Darren Greaney of Blue Mountains Police Area Command said the tailgate released and spread its contents on the road as the truck travelled up the mountain.
"This caused a four vehicle accident when multiple truck drivers have lost control of their vehicles when they hit the initial spill and their contents, including fresh asphalt, also spread out over the road," he said.
"One driver was injured as a result and conveyed by ambulance to Blue Mountains ANZAC Memorial Hospital."
The incident took place at around 4am near Todarello's Fruit House in Faulconbridge.
Two days after it was affected by heavy holiday traffic at the end of the long weekend, there are fresh problems on the Great Western Highway.
The Transport Management Centre reported at 6.40am on Wednesday, April 12 contraflow traffic conditions are in place at Linden in the Blue Mountains as the clean-up of a fertiliser spill continues.
The highway had been closed westbound, however, westbound traffic is now using an eastbound lane to pass the site.
One eastbound lane also remains open, according to the Transport Management Centre.
The advice is that westbound traffic remains heavy and motorists are being urged to allow plenty of extra travel time and follow the directions of emergency services at the scene.
The Transport Management Centre reported the fertiliser spill at 5.10am and, at that time, westbound motorists were being asked to consider using Bells Line of Road as an alternative route.
