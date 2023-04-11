Future of prime Summer Street block locked in

A vast block in the heart of Orange's CBD is set to be cleared for sale.
Plans to demolish the now-disused Ampol fuel station at 74 Summer Street have been lodged with council.
The station building, concrete pylons, tiled canopy, and multiple underground structures including fuel tanks will be removed.
"Demolition works will be deemed complete when our contractor leaves the site in a clean and levelled state," the DA says.
Previous surveys identified contamination including asbestos, lead, and hydrocarbons. Steps to ensure safety are outlined in the application.
The 1600 square metre site was closed in 2022. Ampol and its predecessors have owned the land for more than 70 years.
It's unclear why the Australian petroleum company has chosen to sell. The company was contacted for comment but did not respond.
Demolition is unlikely to be completed this year. An estimated value for the land has not been provided.
The entire block takes in 72 Summer Street and 68 Hill street, listed as lots 1 DP 87409, A DP 152616 and B DP 152616.
