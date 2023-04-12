'Intimacy' to blame as truck driver bruises partner's arm during argument

A man from north west Dubbo has been sentenced after leaving his partner with a bruised arm during an argument about intimacy.
The 53-year-old truck driver, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Dubbo Local Court on April 5 and pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Court documents state the pair had been together for 10 months. The victim had moved into the offender's house and they had been having arguments about intimacy in the relationship.
About 2pm on Sunday, February 5, the man shouted at the victim during an argument. He then punched the upper part of her left arm and pushed her on to the lounge behind her. The court was told he wanted the victim out of his house.
At 8.30pm on the same day, the victim went to Dubbo Police Station and reported the matter. The police noticed a visible bruise on the outer side of her bicep and took photographs of her injury.
During his arrest, the offender admitted to pushing the victim in anger but said it was after she had slapped him in the face. He also told police he had not punched the victim.
"He wanted to end it, the issue of intimacy was not there in the relationship," defence solicitor David Pheeney told the court.
He also submitted that his client had a limited criminal record with one previous traffic charge.
Magistrate Gary Wilson convicted the offender and fined him $500.
