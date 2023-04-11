"Reckless" driving and a string of major crashes across the region contributed to a horror long weekend road toll.
Double demerits were in place statewide Thursday to Monday for the Easter break. Across NSW, seven road users were killed during the period.
NSW Police said a man clocked at 120km/h on a 60km/h stretch of Boundary Road, Dubbo demonstrated drivers are continuing to behave irresponsibly.
"The message doesn't appear to be resonating," Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said.
"It seems as though people just continue to drive recklessly on our roads under the false impression that they are safe from any road trauma."
Localised statistics for crashes and infringements in Orange have not been published, but the state's west saw among the highest levels of speeding.
One road user was killed in the Western region during the four day break. 27 'major' crashes were recorded.
Police issued 786 speeding tickets and 38 infringements for drink driving. 18,707 breath tests were conducted.
Statewide, seven people were killed including one pedestrian in Tamworth. 335 'major' crashes took place.
More than 5000 drivers were caught speeding and 326 failed breath tests. 187,606 breath tests were conducted.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.