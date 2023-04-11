Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Cricket

Matt Everett took out the 2022/23 Josh Hazlewood Men's Country Player of the Year

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
April 11 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Matt Everett's sublime 2022/23 season has been recognised by Cricket NSW after the Breelong Cricket Club representative took home the Josh Hazlewood Men's Country Player of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Orange to receive more than 40 new car spots but one councillor isn't happy
No comments
The parking angle in several streets in Orange is about to change. Picture by Dominic Unwin
Man airlifted to hospital following late night bike crash
Emergency services at the scene late Monday night, April 10.
OUT AND ABOUT | Social snaps from the Molong Village Markets
No comments
Josh Chandler, Harris Chandler, Lizzie Chandler and Tom Chandler.
Virtual diagnosis at MPS misses appendicitis in six-year-old boy
Eli Jones had an appendectomy only 30 minutes after it was discovered that he had a ruptured appendix.
More from my region
Grenfell Probus members regather for meeting
The Grenfell Record
The Grenfell Record
No comments
Grenfell Probus members regather for meeting
Hooray for Kelso High's end of term Hawaiian shirt day
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Kelso High staff and students dressed in Hawaiian shirts on the second-last day of term as a way to brighten up the school before the Easter break. Picture by Alise McIntosh
Toe-tapping, high-energy family musical to bring 130 Dubbo school kids on stage
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Drama Club Dubbo is preparing for one of their biggest shows yet, Disney's Newsies Jnr, to play at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre in May. Picture by Kristie Klaassens
Looking back | Max Hazelton mystery: Crash site still can't be found
Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury
Dick Smith, Max Hazeltons brother-in-law Selwyn Murray and Max Hazelton use photos to pinpoint the crash site. Picture by Denis Gregory.
More national stories
'On a pain level, this is 9 out of 10': mozzie victim's fever warning
Coal Point's Peter Robson is still recovering from Ross River fever, which he contracted last year. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
The great regional cost of living swindle
No comments
Housing...
This common emoji mistake could be costing you money
No comments
A smiling face dotted with emoji stickers. Picture via Canva
Bins uncollected as garbos strike in Sydney, Canberra
Thousands of bins won't be collected in Sydney's CBD and other areas during a garbage worker strike. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)