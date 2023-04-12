The richest race day in Orange is set to set the ground trembling and crowds cheering when the $75,000 Orange Motor Group Orange Gold Cup takes place on Friday.
Racing Orange general manager Bree McMinn said it will be biggest race meeting of the season and the Gold Cup is the most valuable race on the club's calendar. Across the eight races, there's $320,000 worth of prizemoney up for grabs.
"It's a The Big Dance qualifier and that's a good attraction for the cup day," Mr McMinn said.
"The winner of the Gold Cup goes to The Big Dance down in Randwick.
"It's out last big meeting of the season so there's generally a good crowd here and we're hoping the weather forecast is accurate and we get the nice 19 degrees here, it will be a cracking day.
"The track looks amazing. It should be in absolute tip-top shape for the cup day."
In addition to eight races, there will be fashions on the field and live music.
"We've got some live entertainment with Clancy Pye, and DJ Dave O'Hara," she said.
"We've also got fashions on the field, Cosmedic Collective coordinate that for us, so some great prizes for that.
The theme for the fashions on the field will be Simply Elegant, and there will be vouchers from Cosmedic Collective, Whitney's Bar and Restaurant, Angullong Wine, a Price Attack prize pack for the winners.
Orange Motor Group is the major sponsor for the race day and it will bring a display of vehicles to the event.
Gates will open at midday.
"We've got the shuttle bus running from the Visitor Information Centre from 11.45am and then it will just do a round trips to the track and then start up again at 5.30pm to take people back into town," Ms McMinn said.
Ms McMinn said there have been some "really strong nominations" particularly for the cup.
"It should be a really good race," she said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.