Offender punched pregnant partner in the face, threatened sister

A man who punched his pregnant partner three times in the head and threatened to hurt his sister has appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
The 26-year-old Orange man was already in custody when he appeared in court via an audio visual link from custody. He is not named or identified to protect the identity of the victims and child.
Magistrate Peter Thompson was particularly concerned about part of a message the man left for his sister in June last year, in which he said, "I'm glad your baby dropped out of you c--t."
"Did his sister have some trouble with loss of a baby?" he said.
However, the man answered the question himself over the AVL and said he thought the woman was pregnant: "I was mistaken".
According to court documents the man sent the message to his sister's friend via Snapchat and it was passed on.
In it he told the other woman his sister would get her head "jumped on" and he would "dead set hurt" his sister. He also warned the recipient she and her family would be hurt if they got involved.
Although the message was sent on June 2, 2022, and was forwarded to the man's sister the same day it was two days before it was reported to police because the sister was in Sydney with a sick family member.
She told the police she felt scared when she listened to the message and believed her brother was capable of following through with his threats.
The most serious offences were committed against the man's then-partner when she was 22 weeks pregnant on July 2, 2022.
According to the court documents, the man was drinking Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack whiskey straight from the bottle and began abusing and belittling the woman, who was lying on the couch.
He stood up and got within five centimetres of her face and she pushed him to get him away from her.
She then went into a bedroom and began to change her clothes but the man followed her, continued to verbally abuse her before pulling her onto the bed and punching her three times in the mouth and the left side of her head.
The punches caused immediate pain, swelling, red marks and bruising.
The man got home and started drinking 6pm and at 9pm he went to the bathroom and the victim went into the kitchen, picked up the house keys and ran to another house.
The man followed her to the house and a witness called the police. At 10pm the police arrived and spoke with the victim and witness.
At 10.20pm police went to the man's address and attempted to arrest him but he wasn't inside.
The man was arrested for the intimidation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the woman and contravening an AVO three days later after appearing at Orange Local Court for unrelated matters.
Before the assault, the man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant on June 28, 2022.
During that arrest in the Harvey Norman carpark on Bathurst Road, he was found in possession of a black-handled kitchen knife.
He said he found the knife in the garden at the location and placed it in his pocket as he had no knives at home.
He was fined $400 for carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension.
He was also sentenced for contravening AVOs that were set up in September 2022 to protect his now former partner. On both occasions the breaches were due to him being in her company.
According to the court documents, an off-duty police officer spotted the man and woman walking together at the North Orange Shopping Centre on January 13, 2023.
The police officer was familiar with both of them and was aware of the AVO and its non-contact conditions. He contacted Orange Police Station who attended the centre but did not find the man.
However, they managed to arrest him on February 3, 2023, after finding him hiding in a crawl space under a house.
According to the court documents, the former partner has a severe dislike of police and often refuses to disclose information to the police.
It was a similar situation at 10.35am on February 3, 2023, when police spoke with her in the backyard of the house. When they heard someone running inside she said she was the only person home, then went inside and locked the door.
Police gained entry and after an extensive search they found a wooden board in the bottom of the linen cupboard. Under the board was a hole leading to the under-house crawl space.
Police called out to the man and after some time he crawled to the entry and was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station. He has been in custody since that arrest.
Solicitor Keith Kuan said his client came from a deprived background and alcohol was a significant factor in his offending.
"He first started drinking at approximately 13 or 14, that was influenced by his foster carers who drank heavily," Mr Kuan said.
He said the former couple's child is now in the care of the minister and his client was aware that it was a continual cycle.
Mr Kuan said the man has abstained from methamphetamine and cannabis for six months but may have turned to alcohol. However, since being in custody he has put his name down for anger management and DV programs.
"He does demonstrate some reasonable prospects of rehabilitation," Mr Kuan said.
The man also spoke up over the AVL link and said: "I do not want (the child) to grow up in care like I did, I want to give (the child) a chance".
Mr Thompson said the assault in July last year was the most serious offence.
"You pushed her onto the bed and punched her three times to the mouth and head," he said.
"I note you have a motivating factor for rehabilitation, to care for your child.
"You have been working to obtain a healthy lifestyle, I note that."
However, he said community protection could not be served by allowing the man to complete his sentence in the community for the assault.
Mr Thompson sentenced the man to a concurrent full-time jail for the assault, intimidation and breaching the AVO against his then-partner in July 2022.
The 10-month jail term included a five-month non-parole period from February 2, 2023 to July 1, 2023.
The man was also sentenced for two counts of intimidation in relation to the Snapchat message and was given two 15-month Community Correction Orders and he was convicted without further penalty for failing to appear in court.
Mr Thompson also fined the man $300 for contravening the AVO at the North Orange Shopping Centre and $500 for contravening the ACO again when he hid under the house.
