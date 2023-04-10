Driver flips car onto its roof after drunken stint on back road

A drunk driver has flipped his car onto its roof while almost three times the legal limit, a court has heard.
Jack Marshall, 19, of Dovey Drive, Kelso, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on March 29, to answer charges of negligent driving and drive with middle range PCA.
Represented by his solicitor Shane Cunningham, Marshall pleaded guilty to both charges.
The court heard, via police documents which were submitted, that around 12.30am on Sunday, November 27, 2022, Marshall, was driving a Nissan Nivara on Gormans Hill Road.
Approximately three kilometres from the Lagoon Road, the accused drove onto a gravel patch on the road, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
Police documents say Marshall let go of the steering wheel in an attempt to get the vehicle to "correct itself".
As the accused was no longer holding the steering wheel, the vehicle left the road on the passenger side of the vehicle and hit an embankment.
The car then bounced from the embankment and came back onto the road before hitting the embankment on the driver's side of the road.
Due to the embankment on the driver's side being much steeper, the vehicle flipped onto its roof and came to a stop in the middle of the road.
Marshall and a passenger crawled out of the vehicle before Marshall called two of his friends to tell them what had happened and asked for help.
Roughly 15 minutes later, police documents say Marshall's friends arrived and dragged the vehicle from the centre of the road, so it was only blocking a northbound lane. It was at this time that an unknown female drove by the scene, asked if anyone needed assistance before calling police.
Around 1.10am, police said they arrived at the scene and observed the Nissan Nivara on its roof blocking the northbound lane.
Police spoke to Marshall, who confirmed he was the driver of the vehicle and that he had been drinking prior to the crash.
Police conducted a road-side breath test on Marshall, with the result returning a positive reading.
Police informed Marshall that he would be put under arrest, but they continued to assess the driver and the passenger of their injuries.
Approximately 45 minutes later, paramedics arrived and convinced both parties that they need to attend Bathurst Base Hospital and the paramedics conveyed them to the hospital.
Police discontinued the arrest to allow him and the passenger to attend hospital.
On December 7, 2022, results on Marshall's blood sample revealed his alcohol reading of 0.121.
Mr Cunningham told the Bathurst court that his client had wracked up an expensive bill for damages caused on the night of the incident.
"He had spent the evening at his friends for a get-together and consumed a number of drinks," he said.
"This has cost him almost $30,000. It's an on-going reminder of his foolish (decision).
"With his job, there's a need for him to get to his job sites. I'm asking for a reduced period."
"Why drink and drive?" Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis asked.
"He's not sure why," Mr Cunningham responded.
Magistrate Ellis said Marshall will be paying for his mistakes for some time.
"I'm disappointed you made a decision to drive," she said.
"You didn't engage your brain or you took the risk to drive.
"I do accept you're a young man and young people make foolish mistakes."
For the charge of negligent driving, Marshall was ordered to pay a fine of $481.
For the charge of drive with middle range PCA, Marshall was disqualified from holding any driver licence for a period of three months and must hold an interlock driver licence for 12 months.
"Never forget this, so you don't repeat your mistake," Magistrate Ellis said.
