Easter Monday madness: Motorists warned to 'expect significant delays'

Heavy traffic is being reported on the Great Western Highway just below and in the Blue Mountains as the Easter long weekend comes to a close and Sydneysiders return home from a Central West holiday.
The Transport Management Centre reported in a media alert at almost 2.30pm on Monday, April 10 that there was heavy holiday traffic on the highway eastbound from Little Hartley to Katoomba.
Live Traffic, meanwhile, is advising motorists leaving Katoomba to travel via Leura to access the Great Western Highway due to the heavy traffic.
It follows a similarly busy day for the highway, though in the opposite direction, on Good Friday.
The Transport Management Centre reported heavy traffic westbound from Katoomba to Blackheath that day from mid-morning through to mid-afternoon.
It put out an alert at 4.30pm saying delays had cleared.
Transport for NSW said at the end of last week that it was planning traffic data collection surveys around Katoomba over the Easter long weekend.
It said roadside vehicle and pedestrian data collection was planned at key locations during morning and afternoon peak travel times on Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10, but there would be no impact on motorists.
Transport for NSW said the idea was "to understand existing conditions and to consider traffic management measures to manage peak traffic periods".
