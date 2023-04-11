Homeless drug addict fly kicked woman and threatened to kill cops

A man who fly kicked a woman as she was taking out her rubbish addressed the court during his sentencing hearing last week.
Matthew Powell, 27, formerly of Nunkeri Place, was already in custody when he appeared via an audio visual link to face a charges of intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Orange Local Court.
He was also sentenced for intimidating and hindering police as well as using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention after he pulled a one-metre bat out of his jacket when police tried to arrest him.
"I'm remorseful for my actions and to the victim and to the officers involved," Powell said over the video link.
"I have reasonable prospects of rehabilitation.
"Being 27 years of age I don't want to spend my life in jail."
Powell had known the victim, who is aged in her early 30s, for about 10 years but they had never been in a relationship.
According to court documents, about 9.30pm on December 5, 2022, the woman was taking her bins out to the road when Powell and another man approached her.
Powell then jumped in the air and fly kicked her, hitting her left hip and causing her to fall to the ground, feeling immediate pain.
As she got up Powell said words to the effect of "if you tell anyone, I'll slit your throat".
He and the other man then left in a car.
In the following days a purple bruise the size of a tennis ball developed on the victim's hip. She sought treatment from her doctor who documented her injury and two days after the assault the woman provided a statement to the police. Another woman who witnessed the assault also gave a statement.
A warrant was issued for Powell's arrest in February this year and police received information that he was walking along Bathurst Road, near the Allenby Road intersection at 2.20am on February 4, 2023.
According to the court documents, the police approached him and he identified himself.
However, when he was told he was under arrest he pulled a metre-long solid wooden bat from his jacket and waved it towards the police and said, "I'll f---in' hit ya with it".
One constable drew his taser and yelled, "drop the bat or you will be tasered".
The other senior constable drew his OC spray and Powell threw the bat away but refused to get on the ground then resisted violently and pulled away when police tried to pull his arms behind his back.
He continued to resist until more police arrived.
Powell was taken to Orange Police Station and resisted when they tried to place him in the dock.
He pulled away from police again and refused directions to remove his shoes.
He turned to a constable and said "get your family out of the house, I am going to kill you and your family in six hours, you have six hours." He then turned towards the senior constable and said "I'm gonna kill you, c---."
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said Powell was on conditional liberty at the time he committed his offences.
"He is a relatively young man, he grew up in Orange, he was exposed to violence at a young age."
He said Powell started using cannabis at the age of 15 and was using methamphetamine by the age of 17 or 18.
"Meth has been an issue for him," Mr Pahalawela said, "Mr Powell was homeless and relapsed into meth use.
"He was intoxicated at the time of the offences."
He said Powell served one day in custody on December 29, 2022, and he's spent a further two months in custody since his arrest in February in relation to these offences.
Magistrate Peter Thompson said the offences against the police in February were the most serious.
"It's concerning that you were carrying that weapon while walking around Orange in the early hours of the morning," Mr Thompson said.
As he recapped each of the offences and quoted Powell's threats, Powell could be seen on the video screen putting his hands over his head.
"He has a prior history of matters of violence," Mr Thompson said.
"Prospects of rehabilitation ... I must say are probably worse than guarded.
"That drug meth is an insidious drug, it tears apart families, destroys communities.
"I do take into account your expressed remorse.
"There is a need for rehabilitation, it appears you may be willing, there may be some hope that you are still willing to rehabilitate yourself."
However, he said there was no alternative to full-time imprisonment.
Mr Thompson sentenced Powell to full-time jail for intimidating and kicking the woman and the offences against the police.
He gave him a total jail sentence of 26 months with a 16-month non-parole period from February 3, 2023 to June 2, 2024.
Mr Thompson said that jail sentence took into account the time Powell has already served in custody, his deprived upbringing, the need for drug rehabilitation and the risk of institutionalised "which is starting to rear its head".
Mr Thompson also convicted Powell without further penalty for failing to appear in court.
He was also convicted without further penalty for hindering police.
