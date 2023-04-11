Tributes paid to world-renowned diplomat who made Orange his home

Tributes have been paid to a world-renowned diplomat who helped anti-apartheid activists.
Bruce Haigh, whose work as an Australian political commentator and diplomat saw him travel all over the globe, died on April 7 at the age of 77.
Mr Haigh, who lived in Mudgee for more than two decades before moving to Orange in his later years, helped banned newspaper editor Donald Woods escape from South Africa into exile in England. His role in that escape was later documented on the big screen in the film Cry Freedom, produced and directed by Richard Attenborough.
Hadi Zaher, a lawyer and columnist himself, first met Mr Haigh when he was studying at university.
"I come from a refugee background and when I did get into uni, my visa sub-class was such that I didn't qualify for HECS. I had to essentially study full time and work many, many hours," Mr Zaher said.
"During this time, a mutual friend of mine and Bruce's told me there was work available on his farm in Mudgee.
"Dad gave him a call and was more than happy to welcome us to his farm. We went there and did the vintage season, so a lot of pruning and other work that was required on his farm."
Although Mr Zaher and his father had prior experience working on farms, nothing compared to the treatment they received from Mr Haigh.
"It was one of the very first instances where in addition to us doing the work, we also felt welcome. This was quite unusual because you usually deal with the farmers at an arms length," he said.
"Bruce took the time out for us, welcomed us and hosted us for a dinner and even invited his friends over. In addition to this, he opened his home to us and spoke about his experience working in the middle east, working with people from different backgrounds, including in my paternal country of Afghanistan where he had worked during the Soviet invasion and the mess that continues to this day."
Mr Haigh would also, on occasion, help with Mr Zaher's fees in an outside of work capacity.
"It was an enormously generous gesture and something I did not expect," he added.
"For somebody of Bruce's calibre to give you the time and support, that goes well beyond the support that someone would offer you in a more generic sense."
During an interview with the Central Western Daily in 2017, Mr Haigh spoke out about the costs related to cancer treatment and advised people to always seek a second opinion.
Mr Haigh's diplomatic work included time at the Australian Embassy in Saudi Arabia between the years of 1982 and 1984 and in Islamabad from 1986-1988.
He also helped establish the Australia-South Africa Training Program which saw 70 black South Africans come to Australia for extended periods of work experience and training. During 1994, Mr Haigh was the Australian Deputy High Commissioner in Sri Lanka.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.