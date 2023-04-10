Crowds flocked to the Dr Ross Memorial Recreation Ground on Easter Monday to celebrate the return of the highly-anticipated Molong Village Markets.
The cold weather and threat of rain failed to deter people as they took in the sights and smells of the markets for the first time in 12 months.
There was something for everyone with the traditional handmade items, a miniature train ride, face painting and local produce including fruit, honey, jams, bacon and olive oil.
The baristas and BBQ hands were also kept busy as people eagerly gathered outside the fence before taking their spoils back inside for another lap.
Last week Molong Advancement Group president Peter Batten told this masthead the markets would be "back in a big way" and he was proven right.
Unsurprisingly one of the most popular stalls was the Lolly Lady with a never ending line spilling out of their tent.
It was perhaps a sign that people were over Easter chocolate and instead wanted some lollies with owners Virginia and Ian Redenbach only too happy to oblige.
On the other end of the sweet and salty scale, potato farmer Doug Dagg was doing plenty of business with his wide array of spuds.
Mr Dagg was showing off his new line of chips made from his produce, proudly telling customers they were "Aussie grown, Aussie made and Aussie sold."
Deirdre and Janine Quirk travelled from Forbes for the day to show off their wares.
The duo run Quirky Finds, an antique business and told the Central Western Daily people had enjoyed "taking a trip down memory lane" with the many items on display.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.