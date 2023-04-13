Top grazing country in an ideal location

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday April 14: "Wylandra South" 1366 Amaroo Road, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 1366 Amaroo Road, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
"Wylandra South" is superbly located in a blue ribbon location, just a short 10 minute drive to the bustling CBD of Orange and 270 kilometres from Sydney. Boasting an outstanding 305 acres, or 123 hectares, the property is situated in one of region's most tightly held areas.
"Wylandra South" offers buyers a rare chance to secure not only a top shelf grazing property in an area known for its fertility, high rainfall and reliability, but also a blank canvas for you to build your dream home. The property has a number of elevated building sites that provide spectacular views in every direction, and the landscape is an exceptional blend of soft rolling country with heavy red basalt soils.
Successful enterprises of cattle, sheep and hay production have all been done at "Wylandra South", while the property also provides mixture of Box and Red Gum timber that offers great shade and shelter, along with well-maintained fencing and improvements such as the steel cattle yards complete with loading ramp.
With a capacity to run 60 to 80 breeders, "Wylandra South" is a highly productive parcel of land and is well watered with six dams, permanent creeks and frontage to Livingston Hill Creek.
The Borenore area is hugely popular among the market, with properties such as this hard to acquire. Outstanding pastures, water and soils will successfully allow for most farming pursuits as well as many recreational adventures adding to the highlights and lifestyle options at "Wylandra South".
With its superb proximity to the vast conveniences Orange has to offer, combined with its appealing lifestyle features, "Wylandra South" is sure to be well received.
Long known for the rich agricultural produce from the region, Orange has come into its own as a gourmet food destination. Locals are spoilt for choice with nearby wineries and a thriving dining scene in town, and even a hatted restaurant.
Orange has the quality amenities befitting a large country town of its size. A range of schools provide education options, health services are available at the Bloomfield campus and the city hosts a campus of Charles Sturt University.
The main street is lined with grand Victorian buildings such as the heritage listed post office and the homes in the streets surrounding reflect this architectural style.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.