Space and serenity for all

Central Western Daily's Feature Property, Friday April 14: 835 Forest Road, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 835 Forest Road, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
This property is a semi-rural stunner offering five acres of superb gardens, pristine paddocks, and truly stunning views of Mount Canobolas from every vantage point:
The home at 835 Forest Road has been designed to ensure the magnificent view can be enjoyed at every turn, including the main bedroom which also boasts a fantastic walk-in robe and private ensuite. The three remaining bedrooms are all generous in size and offer built-in robes.
There is new floorings and paint throughout the interior, which is underscored by an undeniable sense of spaciousness and style, especially in the central open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area.
As amazing as the house is, it's the exterior that provides the real showstoppers starting with the luxurious in-ground swimming pool and spa which enjoys full landscaping and an adjacent entertaining area.
There are several pockets to relax or entertain guests, some large and some more private, that have been set aside amongst the glorious gardens to take in the view. Other features of the property include a triple-bay shed, massive water tank with bore and pump, and fully fenced paddocks.
Located just 12 kilometres from Orange, 835 Forest Road is an amazing opportunity for someone looking for the ultimate lifestyle property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.