There's been a shake-up amongst the Oilsplus Cup sides for 2023, with two storied clubs returning to the fold, while another has shifted south as a result.
But Central West Rugby CEO Jarrod Simpson has confirmed both clubs will return to the northern bracket of the competition. As a result of that, the perennial powerhouse Blayney Rams have shifted to the southern competition, so that both leagues will field an even eight teams.
"We had nine teams in our northern and seven in our southern comp. Blayney approached us and with them being geographically located where they are, they were happy to go down to the southern comp and they were fairly happy to accept them," Simpson said when asked how the decision came about.
"It gets rid of a bye and both now play the same amount of rounds. It just evened up our northern comp to being a home and away competition."
Simpson added that if the southern competition were to have nine clubs in 2024 and the north had seven, then Blayney would likely make the league switch again in an effort to keep numbers even.
"The southern comp is a strong comp anyway, so having another good team go in there will just make it a better competition. It's good for footy down in that area," Simpson said.
As for the return of Coolah and Trangie after a year away, the Central West Rugby boss was quick to praise the work of Adam Burgess and Justin Quigley for their help in making that happen.
"Some of the smaller towns that exist in the competition do struggle for numbers from time to time and we recognise that. We never say no and we always do our best to get teams or get players to make it easier so they can continue to play," Simpson said.
"It's great for us, but it's great for the community as well. When you take these sides out of the community, it takes away a lot of their social plans on the weekend.
"For Coolah and Trangie to have those sides back and have a game to attend on a Saturday arvo and something to look forward to is really good."
With the Roos having recently taken home the title at the Western Plains Gala Day and the Tigers also fairing well, Simpson was of the belief that both would give this season a good crack.
But who does the CEO believe will have enough talent to take home both the north and south competitions?
"In our southern comp, Cootamundra, Young, Boorowa and Blayney will be really strong," Simpson said.
"Harden will be strong as well, they've been consistent for a few years.
"In the northern comp, there's Molong and Coonabarabran again. Wellington will be a strong side. It will be interesting to see how Coolah go after a year away and Geurie draws on a lot of the Dubbo area and they look to be strong as well."
With home sides listed first, the draw for round one in the north will see Geurie play Yeovil, Wellington play Coolah, Molong take on Trangie and Canowindra go up against Coonabarabran.
In the south, Cootamundra play Temora, Grenfell take on Young, Harden host Boorowa and West Wyalong face up against Blayney.
Matches will kick off on Saturday, April 15.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.