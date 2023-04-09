Court convicts stepfather who pushed child out of the car

A Dubbo man who assaulted his nine-year-old stepson represented himself in court on Wednesday, April 5.
The 44-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in in Dubbo Local Court and pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related common assault.
According to court papers, he had been driving a grey Holden Captiva on Monday, February 27 with his ex-partner and other children in the car.
About 4pm, while parked on Macquarie Street, the nine-year-old was crying for his mother while she left to get groceries. When she returned, he told his mother the offender had hit him.
"Mate can you get back in you seat so we can go home?," the mother said while the victim was screaming and crying.
"No he has to get out of my f---ing car," the offender said.
The police said the man pushed the child twice and made him fall out of the car. He then pushed the witness which made her stumble and fall onto the footpath. The mother grabbed her son and carried him away.
Surrounding shopkeepers witnessed the scene and called the police. The following day, about 5.45pm, the offender went to Dubbo Police Station and was arrested for the assault.
"I know I stuffed up yesterday," he told the police.
The court heard the man was "very cooperative" and apologetic for his actions.
The offender told the court he went straight home after the incident.
"It doesn't read particularly well," magistrate Gary Wilson said.
Mr Wilson noted the offender only had one low-range drink driving offence on his criminal record.
The prosecution did not wish to be heard.
"He has some sort of insight, it's refreshing. I wont be heard, your honour," Sergeant Ben Braggar said.
The man was convicted and fined $450 by the court. He also consented to an apprehended domestic violence order to protect the victim.
