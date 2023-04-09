Paramedics treated five people at the scene of a multi-car collision on the Sydney Road, Kelso on Saturday.
Ambulance, police and other emergency services were called to the scene, following triple 0 calls for help.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the call came through just after 2.10pm, with reports two cars were involved in a collision near the skate park.
The spokesperson said five people were treated as a result of the crash, all of whom suffered only minor injuries and were treated at the scene by ambulance crews.
All patients were able to self-extricate from the vehicles before emergency crews arrived, and no one required transportation to hospital.
With the Easter long weekend seeing high traffic volumes across the region, police again reminded drivers to exercise caution while driving.
On Thursday, Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, from Chifley Police District, reminded drivers a high visibility police operation was underway as police target the state's road toll.
The annual operation kicked off at 12.01am Thursday and continues to run over the Easter break, finishing at 11.59pm on Monday.
During the operation, he said drivers can expect to see a high police presence on all roads. Double demerit points are also in place.
Chief Inspector Cogdell said the campaign aims "to heighten public awareness to the associated factors related to road trauma".
"It's about highlighting the dangers of speeding, drink or drug driving and fatigue; the need to ensure all occupants are properly restrained and to ensure drivers are not distracted," he said.
