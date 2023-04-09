Almost three years after it opened, a toilet block that took 20 years and almost $200,000 to build has been trashed with busted locks, graffiti, broken soap and sharps containers and syringes left on the floor.
The Robertson Park toilet was the subject of years of discussions, debate and planning before it eventually opened in June 2020.
Discussions over the toilet began in 2001, and the council had worked on plans for the block since 2011.
Among those who campaigned for the amenities block was late councillor Glenn Taylor who died in January 2022 but was there to see it opened.
The $195,000 facility was opened at the Byng Street end of Robertson Park and contains three separate cubicles, a paved entrance, exterior CCTV, an accessible toilet and a change table for use by residents and visitors to Orange.
However, Orange City Council communication and engagement manager Nick Redmond said he was disappointed to hear reports that the public toilets were not being respected.
Mr Redmond said the public toilets in Robertson Park are cleaned twice a day seven days a week.
"Staff give a high priority to dealing with reports of damage and graffiti," he said.
"Once we hear there's a problem or something has been damaged, we aim to fix it that day.
"Despite that, staff are dealing with reports of new damage a number of times each week."
Mr Redmond said there's a similar situation with the public toilets at Elephant Park and the skate park, where Clean Up Australia Day volunteers described the scene at the Moulder Park as "horrific and disappointing" in March this year.
"Those toilets are cleaned every day but staff are dealing with complaints of damage and graffiti routinely," Mr Redmond said of the other public toilets.
"With a facility such as a toilet it's hard to come up with solutions that will deal with this problem while respecting people's privacy.
"Making sure they are cleaned twice a day keeps the impact of the problems to a minimum."
Mr Redmond said public toilets in Orange are open in daylight hours and are locked either by security contractors or automatically when it gets dark.
"Toilets are an important facility in the centre of Orange both for local residents and for visitors," he said.
"That's why the council gives a high priority to maintaining them, and making sure they are in good condition."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.