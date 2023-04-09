The Prime Minister's response to a question about a road linking Orange and Mudgee might not have been what Andrew Gee was looking for, however, the Federal Member for Calare is not giving up the campaign.
Mr Gee has been campaigning for a bridge over the Macquarie River at Dixons Long Point for years saying there's been demand for an improved crossing since the gold rush, and that it takes about two hours and 20 minutes to drive between the two communities.
As an Independent, he's raised the Dixons Long Point project in Question Time, and discussed it with Prime Mnisiter, Anthony Albanese, at a recent meeting. He's also hoping to discuss it with the new NSW Minister for Roads John Graham.
"I'm going to keep pushing for it at every opportunity. We could have used it during the recent bushfires. I won't be letting it go," Mr Gee said.
"Too much work has gone into this project to turn back now.
"Geotech work had been carried out, and the project was even put out to tender.
"Together, with local Indigenous groups, we cooperatively and respectfully worked through cultural heritage concerns and addressed them to find a way forward, and there was still $27.8 million in fully allocated funding sitting there in that kitty to get the project moving."
However, when Mr Gee raised the issue in Federal Parliament, Mr Albanese put the brakes on those plans saying the $27.8 million allocated wasn't nearly enough.
"Essentially, you can't fund half a road. You can't just have one side and you can't have it go just half the way," he said.
"You need to have the entire funding there, which is why I look forward to and I have raised the issue with my minister for infrastructure and transport as to whether there would be an interest."
Undaunted, Mr Gee said he will continue to push the issue and was pleased the Prime Minister didn't write off the project.
"I think it's positive that the PM has engaged with the project and that he hasn't written it off or closed the book on it," Mr Gee said.
"He's indicated that he will approach the new NSW Government for a funding contribution.
"Having the new NSW Government come to the table would be a great thing as we never got a dollar out of the last one. I look forward to discussing the project with the incoming NSW Minister for Roads."
Mr Gee said it has been easier for him to have these discussions since he became an Independent.
He represented the region for The Nationals at both state and federal levels before famously quitting the party on December 22, 2022 following a division over issues, including the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
"I was once a true believer but I'm not anymore. The National Party of today is very different to the one of my youth," Mr Gee said in a media statement at the time of his party resignation.
"I feel that I can best represent the constituents ... and our region by speaking out on issues, free from party constraints and expectations."
The re-raising of the Dixons Long Point saga is an example of that freedom.
"I was pleased to be able to ask the PM a question about this vital project which will transform our region," Mr Gee said.
"As a member of a party, I would never have been allowed to do so during Question Time."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
