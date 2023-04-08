CWD on Sunday | Team effort needed to make ban work

How much time do you spend on your phone?
It's a timely consideration with the use of phones in schools a hot topic this week.
Chris Minns' new Labor Government has vowed to introduce a ban on mobile phones in public schools across NSW by the time term four rolls around in October.
It seems a simple step, and an important one given the distraction our devices can present as well as the dangers of social media in a school environment.
Public schools backed the plan in Orange and a number of private schools told the Central Western Daily this week they've already implemented a ban on mobile phones.
James Sheahan principal Peter Meers said an extension of that ban to now include seniors - kids in Year 11 and year 12 - meant there was more interaction between students at lunch and recess, rather than groups of teens glued to their mobiles. We've all seen kids eyeballing screens before.
Kinross Wolaroi School Head of Senior School, Trent Chapman said some students have found their ban on mobiles somewhat stressful, given habits have already been developed. But the long-term benefits - less exposure to "cyberbullying, sexting, inappropriate content and contact with strangers" - during school hours were noticeable already.
Certainly there's lessons to be learned in this step, not just for those at school.
A number of us - including myself - have young primary school-aged kids. I'm sure they've asked as some point: 'Dad, can I have a phone?'
Whether we like it or not, phones and devices are an entrenched part of our lives now. We all use them all the time; for work, for fun and to keep in touch with family.
And our kids know this. And it's almost inevitable our kids will end up with a phone at some point in their lives.
Now's probably a good time to look at what sort of phone habits we have developed ourselves.
We've all been guilty of scrolling through social media or checking our emails at home while our kids are looking for our attention. It's an easy well to fall down.
There's no doubt phone usage and screen time is a societal issue. Given that, it's not a silly notion to suggest it's vitally important we must work together with schools to ensure this banning has the desired effect on our kids.
So, again, how much time do you spend on your phone?
Nick McGrath, editor
