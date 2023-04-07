Damaging winds, large hailstone warning issued for region

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Orange and Bathurst regions at 5.14pm on Good Friday.
The Bureau of Meterology warn the storms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding.
Along with the Orange and Bathurst regions the weather is likely to affect Mudgee, Katoomba, Tamworth, Yass, Goulburn, Parramatta Nowra, Bowral Batemans Bay and Canberra.
The State Emergency Services advises people to move cars undercover or away from trees, secure loose items around the house, yard and balcony. keep clear of creeks and storm drains, avoid walking, driving or biking through flood water and if you are trapped by flash flooding to contact triple zero.
If you see a fallen power line you're asked to report it to Ausgrid (131 388) or Essential Energy (132 080) and to keep at least eight metres away from the fallen power line or anything that could be energised.
Sheep graziers are warned about cold temperature, showers and westerly winds during Friday evening and Saturday. There could be a risk of losing lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions. Particularly in the Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes and Snowy Mountains.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
