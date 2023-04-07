Check out this eggstra special Easter storytime

Everyone had a smile at Thursday's special Easter themed storytime.
Orange City Library staff held story time at the ELF Community Gardens where delighted children were treated to an Easter egg hunt in addition to the usual story and craft activities.
Children wore their best Easter hats as they explored the gardens for treats left by someone very special.
Also making news
The library are hosting more activities over the holidays from Tuesday, April 11. Events include a library scurry, giant eye spy, Lego club and biscuit decorating. For a full list of events check out the Central West Libraries Facebook page.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
