Map: Where to see this year's Sculptures by the Bush

From massive hay bale cupcakes in Neville to a row of pirates in Carcoar this year's Sculptures by the Bush competition will take you on an extensive trip around the Blayney shire.
The competition has three different classifications including the Hay Bale Art Challenge (HB), a Farm Art Challenge (FA) and the Scarecrow Competition (SC).
The list of entrants are as follows:
Artworks are open until April 30 and the judge's choice will be announced on Wednesday April 12.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
