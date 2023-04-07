Map: Where to see this year's Sculptures by the Bush

(HB) MY LITTLE PONIES | 12 CARCOAR RD, FOREST REEFS - The childhood favourites all grown up! Three colourful and cheeky ponies enjoying the sun.

(FA) BOWLED OUT AT THE BCG! | 165 BROWNS CREEK RD, BLAYNEY - It's a wicket for the Blayney team at the newest cricket ground to rival The MCG & The SCG - The BCG (The Blayney Cricket Ground!).

(FA) ECHIDNA | ST JOSEPH'S CPS, BLAYNEY Metal sculpture using recycled metal, wire and wood.

(SC) DINGLE DANGLE MARY JOLLY MOLLY ZOE SCARECROW | 17 LINDSAY ST, BLAYNEY Our newest student, the scarecrow, created by our Blayney Preschoolers.

(SC) BOWL TO A BREAKER | 28 OGILVY ST, BLAYNEY Come have a bowl at the scarecrow, kitted out in the NSW Breakers cricket uniform and gear.

(SC) THE AGENT | 114 ADELAIDE ST, BLAYNEY Not everyone can sell Real Estate but hay, its in my jeans.

(HB) ALICE IN BLAYNEYLAND | 97 ADELAIDE ST BLAYNEY - By order of the Queen! Don't be late for a very important date at Ironbark Espresso for a Mad Hatter's tea party!

(SC) CROW SCARING FOR DUMMIES | SHOP 4, 8-12 FARM LN, BLAYNEY - A lighthearted look at the scaring of crows.

(SC) OUTSTANDING IN THE FIELD | BLAYNEY HIGH SCHOOL

(SC) ERNIE | 1 QUEEN ST, BLAYNEY - Made by residents of the Lee hostel.

(HB) THE RETURN OF HEADPHONE GUY | HOBBYS YARDS RD, BLAYNEY

(HB) ROUNDED UP | 424 NEWBRIDGE RD, BLAYNEY Who's rounding up who?

(HB) LEGO MAN | 3165 HOBBYS YARDS RD, BLAYNEY Lego Man hard at work.

(SC) BALLGOWN MAMA | 11 BLAYNEY ST, NEWBRIDGE An elegant lady promenading with her perambulator.

(SC) THE GARDENER | 40 TRUNKEY ST, NEWBRIDGE

(SC) MAD GALLERY TRIO | 1 CALOOLA ST, NEWBRIDGE Three scarecrows depicting artists from the Olde Bridge Gallery.

(SC) SCAREDYDONKEY | 1 TOOMEY ST, NEWBRIDGE Who needs a Crow, when you have a Donkey.

(SC) THE BAKEHOUSE BAKECROW | 21 TRUNKEY ST, NEWBRIDGE - The Bakehouse of Newbridge had 13 bakers into the 1930s. Bakecrow, the scarecrow, represents them all.

(HB) HAPPY CAMPER | 519 ERROWANBANG RD, CARCOAR - Would you like an adventure now, or shall we have our tea first?

(SC) SCALLYWAGS OF CARCOAR PUBLIC SCHOOL | 13 ICELY ST, CARCOAR - Shiver me timbers! Me hearties have ran a rig. Can ye landlubbers 'elp track em down in ye land of Carcoar?

(HB) BUSY BEE | 5 EULAMORE ST, CARCOAR The Queen Bee of hay bales, painted by the residents of Uralba Roshana.

(HB) WILD BRUMBIES | 5 RUSSART ST, LYNDHURST An equine that represents the Spirit of Freedom.

(SC) WALTZING MATILDA | 5 RUSSART ST, LYNDHURST ... And he sang as he watched and waited 'till his billy boiled...

(FA) WHAT DO YOU GET WHEN A COW JUMPS ON A TRAMPOLINE? | 5 RUSSART ST, LYNDHURST Artwork from Lyndhurst Public School Students featuring Old Milk Cans.

(HB) WHERE'S WALLY? | 8 CROUCH ST, NEVILLE All your favourite Where's Wally characters - Wally, Wenda, Woof, Wizard Whitebeard and Odlaw.