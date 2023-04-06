Congratulations to the Hon. Penny Sharpe MLC for being sworn in as Minister for Environment Climate Change and Energy in the newly elected Chris Minns NSW Labor minority government.
It makes sense to combine these portfolios if we are going to successfully take the necessary steps to transition away from fossil fuels without compromising crucial environmental priorities.
Ms Sharpe, however, will soon discover that reconciling these three ministries will not be without problems and challenges.
A current challenge is the problem of mining minerals to provide the technology necessary for the operation of renewable energy infrastructure, such as batteries, computer based components for solar, wind and pumped hydro.
The necessity for gold, silver, copper, lead, lithium and other rare minerals to make renewable energy possible is often quoted by proponents of new mining enterprises.
Unfortunately, a situation is often created where the environmental values of proposed mining sites are severely compromised.
Examples of these are the recently approved McPhillamys gold mine at Kings Plains and the Lue lead, zinc and silver mine near Mudgee.
Both were approved by the Independent Planning Commission despite serious concerns by local residents and environmental groups.
Concerns for both include contamination of water resources, compromising air quality, threats to biodiversity, increasing carbon emissions, threats to local agriculture, rural land based businesses, lifestyle and tourism.
Despite the assurances given by the Independent Planning Commission that these threats will be appropriately managed by mine management, opponents rightly remain sceptical.
In the event of both mines going ahead it will be essential that locals and recognised experts are consulted about how important environmental issues are managed, and how any conditions of consent are policed.
This is where Ms Sharpe will need to be receptive to any appeals for her intervention.
It will be her job as Minister to successfully combine her portfolios to make decisions which will have the outcomes of furthering the transition to a renewable energy future without compromising the environment.
We must be aware that Australia has an unacceptable species extinction rate, we have significant water management issues as well as the need to transition away from coal and gas.
In the past Ms Sharpe has shown herself to be a competent politician as well as a strong advocate for the environment.
Let us hope that she puts the environment first when exercising her joint portfolio.
