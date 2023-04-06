With school holidays just around the corner, there's lots to see and do at Orange Regional Museum.
Join a family tour, make a rainbow portrait or brush up on your drawing skills with one of our family-friendly holiday programs.
In September 1940, more than 2000 "enemy aliens" were transported from Britain to Australia on board the HMT Dunera.
Interned in camps in regional New South Wales and Victoria, the story of the Dunera boys is an intrinsic part of the history of Australia in the Second World War and in its aftermath.
Our exhibition, 'Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941' features never-before-seen artworks made in internment and tells the little-known story of the internees' time at the Orange Showgrounds in 1941.
Family tours offer kids and adults the chance to explore the exhibition through a scavenger hunt.
There's also a chance to drop into our Activity Space and spend some time getting creative with hands-on crafting inspired by the exhibition.
We're also offering a unique drawing workshop with illustrator Alexander Barnes-Keoghan.
Designed for children and adults to learn together, our 'Showground Sketches: Intergenerational drawing workshop' will introduce participants to a range of drawing techniques and exercises.
Using the Orange Showground as our backdrop, participants will have a chance to reflect on the story of the Dunera boys and their time in Orange during the Second World War.
This activity is designed for a child aged 8 and over and an adult carer to attend together.
Connected with our local history exhibition, 'Inherit: old and new histories', kid's 6+ can join one of our Rainbow Portraits sessions to create their own colourful family portraits at the Museum this school holidays.
Inspired by the historic portraits in the exhibition, we'll be creating some wild and wonderful portraits on canvas with the help of the humble squeegee.
Bring along a family picture to trace or use those in our exhibition to create your own crazy family album.
All our exhibitions are open throughout the Easter break and school holidays.
Bookings for school holiday programs can be made via Eventbrite.
Orange Regional Museum is open 9am-4pm daily. Entry is free.
