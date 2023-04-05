A couple of tough road trips in round one await the Orange Tigers sides after the AFL Central West senior draws were finally revealed just weeks out from the beginning of the season.
All three of the Tigers' senior sides will play away from home, with Tier 1 taking on the Bathurst Giants at George Park 21 on April 29.
As for the women and Tier 2 teams, they will both travel to Cowra to take on the Blues.
This ties in with the biggest story from the draw release with the return of Cowra to the women's competition, the first time the town has entered a team since 2020.
AFL Central West Competition and Development Coordinator Casey White believes the Blues' return to the grade is going to do wonders for the club as a whole.
"I think that's the real key out of this year's competition," he said.
"To have the return of Cowra in women's footy, especially with Mulyan Oval being renamed Geoff Day Oval.
"The club can now have a full match day. The team and the transfers coming through are making it look like they will have a pretty side on paper for both of their grades.
"They could be tough to beat which is great for the competition, a strong Cowra generally means a strong AFL Central West."
Cowra will field a Tier 2 Men's team also, with the club beginning to return to normal after a tough few years.
"Hopefully it shows there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel after a few years of COVID and wet weather impacts," White said.
"At a senior level, clubs are starting to get back to normal and starting to build out the competition.
"If we can have a competitive year across the board, it's what the players want."
Now a five-team competition, one side will have the bye each week.
The men's home openers will take place in round two when they play host to the Bathurst Bushrangers (Tier 1) and the Parkes Panthers, while the women will have to wait until the third round of the season to play at Tiger Park.
In the Tier 2 competition, Bathurst Bushrangers have decided to just enter one team after nominating a pair of sides in the past, something White believes became a tough task at times in 2022.
"It became a competitive balance issue as well because they had another side which was more likely to finish at the bottom of the ladder," he said.
"If we can get six strong teams, that's going to be better. Especially with the Bushrangers, they were having to run around to find extra players this week but now they can don't have to worry about it.
"It's the right decision I think, that also means there are now byes in the Tier 2 competition which gives everyone more footy."
The Tier 1 Men's competition will once again feature just the four teams but there is hope from White that this could be one of the closest seasons in recent memory.
"We are seeing the transfers rolling in and some players from handy leagues are coming to the competition," he said.
"It's going to be exciting to watch once round one rolls around, I think it's going to be a pretty competitive division.
"I understand that there are some challenges around it only being a four-team competition but those four teams are going to give it a pretty red-hot crack.
"Hopefully we can have the finals hosting rights come down to the last couple of rounds."
Other key fixtures in the draw will be Sir Doug Nicholls round which will take place across rounds four and five with two clubs already locked in to wear specially designed jerseys.
At the end of July, the annual Chris Rothnie Memorial match will be played between Orange and Dubbo, this year's fixture will be played at Waratahs Sports Club.
The season will begin on April 29 with the grand final slated for September 2.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.