Early morning drive lands suspended driver in more trouble

A man who was caught driving while his licence was suspended was convicted in his absence in Orange Local Court.
Codie William James Sutton, 29, of Courallie Drive, was caught driving at 2am on February 8, 2023 by a routine police patrol.
According to court documents, Sutton was driving west on Summer Street when the police saw him.
The police conducted a u-turn and followed the vehicle for some time before activating all warning devices on Sampson Street. The car then stopped for a random breath test.
Sutton identified himself and produced his NSW digital licence, which indicated his licence was suspended.
Police advised him he was on a drug-related suspension and Sutton was unable to produce a reasonable excuse for driving.
Magistrate David Day sentenced Sutton in his absence after reviewing Sutton's record and a summary of the offence that was provided by the police prosecutor.
"His driving record does not help him," Mr Day said.
Mr Day fined Sutton $330 and disqualified his driver's licence for six months.
