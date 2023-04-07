Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Comment

Letters to the editor | Central Western Daily letters to April 8, 2023

April 8 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have your say: Send us a letter to the editor by emailing nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Describing the closure of regional bank branches as "horrible" would be putting it mildly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
What do you do with 200L of fresh cream at Easter time?
President's Medal judges Michael Bullen (left) and Ed Halmagyi aka "Fast Ed" with Little Big Dairy's Emma Elliott and Erika Chesworth. Photo: Supplied
Here's how some Orange schools have already banned phones
No comments
James Sheahan Catholic High School principal Peter Meers. Picture Jude Keogh
Check out this eggstra special Easter storytime
No comments
Isla and Annabel Wykamp enjoying the activities. Photo: Carla Freedman.
Who is open and who is closed for the Easter long weekend?
No comments
Racine Bakery is one of the cafes staying open over the weekend. Picture by Carla Freedman
More from my region
'I am my customers' broker for life': Kelly Carter awarded for her dedication to the job
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Kelly Carter after receiving the new broker of the year award for NSW/ACT. Picture supplied
Jack Holman proud to have supplied Bathurst with quality menswear for 25 years
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Jack Holman Menswear celebrates 25 years of providing the Bathurst community with quality clothing. Picture by Chris Seabrook
There's a new generation of Brabham taking on the Mount
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Sam Brabham is delighted he's part of the third generation of his family to race at Mount Panorama. Picture by Anya Whitelaw
Dancers warm up for giant night of fun and fundraiser for flood recovery
Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate
No comments
Our dancing stars from 2015 to 2018 ... who will return for the 2023 flood relief fundraiser?
More national stories
Last seat in NSW election called as Liberals claim Ryde
Jordan Lane (centre), seen with former NSW premier Dominic Perrottet, has retained the seat of Ryde. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
Well-known cattleman killed in mustering accident in central Queensland
No comments
File picture
The best shows to binge this Easter long weekend
No comments
The silhouette of a person sitting in front of the TV. Picture via Canva
Join the hunt: where is Australia's finest public dunny?
No comments
Ocean views from Faulks Park toilets on Marine Parade in Kingscliff NSW. Picture via Toilet Map