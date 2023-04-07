Describing the closure of regional bank branches as "horrible" would be putting it mildly.
In my view the decision to close regional bank branches is callous, inconsiderate and ignorant.
I along with many others advocated strongly to keep the Molong and Blayney CBA branches open but despite how loud our protestations were it fell on selectively deaf ears.
It isn't just a trivial inconvenience that the local bank has closed, to echo the observation of Mayor Beatty, that it is disabling to small communities like ours.
My hometown, Molong has a large elderly population whose preference still is face-to-face banking and now have drive to Orange to conduct their banking and I am sure that Blayney and other regional areas that lost their banks are going through the same thing.
What's more, not everyone has access to internet banking, largely to the lack of connectivity in the region places us at an even greater disadvantage.
Executives and representatives from the big four can give us all the justifications they want for these closures but it doesn't erase the fact that we've been hit and hit hard by it.
And I'm sure many others await the inquiry's findings with bated breath.
We have organized a meeting for all cancer related groups in Orange.
This includes support groups, service groups or anybody that helps people suffering from the effects of cancer - we would like to see you.
We have contacted a number of groups but if we have missed you, please, contact Charlie on 6361 1830 or just turn up you will be most welcome.
We propose to hold the meeting on May 2, after all the holidays, at 6pm.
The meeting will be held at the meeting room Café Connect, 107 Prince Street, Orange
Well Done Australia for joining with 130 countries to seek an opinion on climate change and associated human rights from the highest court in the international legal system.
This request for an opinion was born in a University in Vanuatu ,a small low lying island in the Pacific, that has been recently devastated by huge cyclones.
Vulnerable countries to climate change urgently need to know their legal rights including what access they may have to compensation from other Countries causing human induced climate change.
Although not legally binding a successful request for an opinion to be sought from the International Court Of Justice may well provide the pathway to finding the answers sought.
"School teachers and principals nationwide say Australia has a problem nobody wants to talk about: a behaviour crisis in the classroom."
This was the opening sentence of a recent, short , news report ("Classroom disturbance highlights problem"; Sydney Morning Herald; March 24.)
Although I've been retired from teaching for over 20 years, I agree with that opening sentence.
As a primary school principal of a number of schools for 30 years, I can recall reflecting on my last day at a large, primary school at Port Macquarie, telling staff that I believed the overwhelming majority of children were better than ever.
However, a very small minority were often "harder, meaner and more street-wise" than when I began teaching over 60 years ago.
The news report included the very sobering fact that: "Australian classrooms were among the world's most disorderly, ranking 69 out of 76 jurisdictions worldwide."
It's obviously a complex concern that needs to be addressed, and I suspect it's one of the main reasons so many new teachers leave the profession.
I'm old enough to recall an old saying, that all children need a pat on the back. However, sometimes the height of the pat needs to be adjusted.
